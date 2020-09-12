76 deaths, 5,495 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI): As many as 76 deaths and 5,495 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Saturday.

With this, Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 4,97,066 positive cases, including 47,110 active cases and 4,41,649 recoveries.

8,307 fatalities have been reported in the state due to the infectious virus so far.

India's national coronavirus tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths. (ANI)

