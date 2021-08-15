75th Independence Day: Rajnath Singh, G Kishan Reddy unfurl national flag
New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted national flag at his residence in Delhi. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy also unfurled the national flag at his residence. “Many events will take place across nation during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. India should become corruption-free, poverty-free by 2047,” Reddy told ANI. The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence.