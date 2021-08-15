75th Independence Day: Rajnath Singh, G Kishan Reddy unfurl national flag

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted national flag at his residence in Delhi. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy also unfurled the national flag at his residence. “Many events will take place across nation during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. India should become corruption-free, poverty-free by 2047,” Reddy told ANI. The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence.

Latest stories

  • OnePlus 8 series to get Oppo's ColorOS integrated operating system in Q1 2022

    OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update, based on the Android 11 stable version for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

  • Olympic Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Receives Warm Welcome at Guwahati

    Lovlina Borgohain returned from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a Bronze medal in Boxing and was part of a historic Summer Games' campaign. The ace boxer was afforded a very warm welcome in her state of Assam when she returned for the first time since the Olympics on Thursday.

  • Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

    New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 6.6 to Rs 1,401 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

  • Foreign news schedule for Friday, Aug 13

    - UN chief following developments in Afghanistan with deep concern, says his spokesman.

  • Haryana CM's brother passes away

    Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother Gulshan Khattar died of pneumonia at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday morning.

  • Podcast Teaser | The Kathak Dancer Who Dons Many Hats — Meet Shovana Narayan

    In the second episode of the Over2Shailaja, I chat with Shovana Narayan about her life's journey. From the ordinary to the fascinating — she tells us about how she learnt to conduct classes over Zoom in the pandemic and her quest to uncover old Kathak villages across India. Tune in to the episode tomorrow on 13 August!

  • Tokyo Paralympics to be Held Without Spectators: Reports

    According to the newspaper, the number of spectators at the Paralympic venue in Shizuoka City is limited to less than 5,000. It said the organizers are still considering inviting school children to the event.

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Friday rose by Rs 6 to Rs 4,727 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • Muzaffarnagar temple priest beaten up, one arrested

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 13 (PTI) The priest of a Shiv temple here was allegedly beaten up by a father-son duo here following which one of them was arrested, police said Friday.

  • NATIONAL SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Friday, August 13 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Health ministry update on COVID-19 situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -Press conference by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri -Farmers' protest related developments NORTH -Himachal Pradesh landslide rescue operation -Himachal Pradesh assembly session -Punjab Congress developments -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers’ protest-related developments SOUT

  • Independence Day celebrations: ICG to hoist national flag at 100 islands across country

    New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will hoist the national flag at 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands across the country on August 15 to celebrate Independence Day.

  • Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq - ministry

    Kurdish militants launched a mortar attack on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Thursday, wounding a Turkish soldier who later died in hospital, Turkey's Defence Ministry said. The statement said Turkish forces immediately retaliated against those carrying out the attack and three Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were neutralised, a term commonly used to mean killed.

  • Sports Schedule on Friday, Aug 13

    CRICKET: *Second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • Undertrial flees UP's Ballia jail by breaking bathroom window

    Ballia (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) An undertrial fled a temporary jail here by breaking the window of a bathroom, police said Friday.

  • 19-year-old woman kills self by jumping into Muzaffarnagar canal

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into a canal here over some family dispute, police said Friday.

  • Partly cloudy sky in city today

    New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

  • Woman killed as wall collapses in Ballia

    Ballia (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A wall collapsed following rains in Gaziapur village of the district leaving a woman dead and two of her family members seriously injured, police said on Friday.

  • OOKA radio to start broadcasting at MIA

    Mangaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Internet-based OOKA Radio will start broadcasting at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) using the latest disruptive technology.

  • 2 people killed as car crashes into truck in UP's Sultanpur

    Sultanpur (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Two people were killed when a car rammed into a stationary truck parked on a road in Akaripur village in Dhammaur area here, police said on Friday.

  • Fire scare at Assam assembly disrupts proceedings

    Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) A fire scare in the Assam assembly led to disruption of proceedings on the last day of the Budget Session on Friday.