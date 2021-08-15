75th Independence Day 2021: 15 Best Quotes on Independence Day

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2021. It is one of the most important days in India and is a national holiday.

Britishers ruled India for almost 200 years. After a long freedom struggle and many sacrifices, India was declared free from British rule on 15 August 1947.

This Independence Day, let's remember the freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the freedom struggle.

In this article, we have curated some famous quotes for you on this auspicious occasion of Independence day.

Also Read: 75th Independence Day: Top Bollywood Songs for Independence Day 2021

Top 15 Quotes on Independence Day ""Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?"" - Mahatma Gandhi ""Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it"" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak "“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas." - Bhagat Singh "“A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of race.”" - Sarojini Naidu "“Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.”" - BR Ambedkar "“But man's duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments.”" - Bhagat Singh ""Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge"" - Chandra Shekhar Azad "“I want freedom for the full expression of my personality.”" - Mahatma Gandhi "Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society" - Mahatma Gandhi "“Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga”" - Subhash Chandra Bose "“The future depends on what you do today.”" - Mahatma Gandhi "“Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai”" - Ramprasad Bismil "“A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”" - Jawaharlal Nehru "“I call him free who with his conscience awake realises his rights, responsibilities and duties.”" - BR Ambedkar "“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”" - Mahatma Gandhi . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Take Mazar-e-Sharif, Inch Closer to KabulIndia's 75th Independence Day: PM Modi Arrives at Rajghat . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.