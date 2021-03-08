75 yrs of India's independence: PM to launch 'Amrut Mahotsav' on Mar 12

Gandhinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' from Gujarat on March 12 to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.

The PM will also flag off a 21-day long 'Dandi March' from Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi during India's freedom struggle, Rupani told reporters on Sunday.

'To commemorate 75 years of Independence, the PM will be in Gujarat on March 12 to launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad,' he said.

Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi March, or Salt March, in 1930 from the Sabarmati Ashram till Dandi in Navsari as a non-violent protest against the British salt monopoly.

The march was held from March 12, 1930 to April 6, 1930.

Last week, the Centre announced the formation of a high-level national committee headed by Prime Minister Modi to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Modi on Monday said the celebrations for India's 75 years of independence should reflect the spirit of the country's freedom movement and showcase its achievements to the world since 1947.