West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 3 September, said that 75 percent of the state’s JEE Mains 2020 candidates could not take the exam on Tuesday while only 50 percent of them managed to turn up in exam centres in other states due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, reported PTI.

The CM added that her government had made all the arrangements for the students, but only 1,167 out of the 4,652 candidates registered for the exam and were scheduled to appear for it on Tuesday.

"“The students are in great trouble. They were not able to attempt the JEE examinations. In other states, more than 50 per cent of the students were not able to appear for it because of the pandemic situation,”" - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Low attendance numbers were witnessed across states like Gujarat and Assam, which reported 55 percent and 50 percent attendance on the first day of the JEE exam.

The Quint also spoke to several students who said that they had given Tuesday’s BArch exam a miss and wanted to focus on BTech or NEET.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday also slammed the central government over 65 percent attendance for the JEE examinations, saying many students missed the exam due to hasty move and lack of planning to provide necessary basic arrangements and demanded re-examination.

(With inputs from IANS)

. Read more on Education by The Quint.75 Percent Students Unable to Appear for JEE Mains Exam: WB CM Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI, ED to Quiz Rhea's Father, Brother . Read more on Education by The Quint.