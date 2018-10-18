75% of Indo-Nepal Pipeline construction complete: NOC

About 75% of the Petroleum Pipeline, which is being jointly constructed by India and Nepal, has been completed according to the Nepal Oil Corporation. Sushil Bhattarai Acting Managing Director of the Nepal Oil Corporation said that third-fourth of the entire pipeline, which is the first transnational pipeline connecting India and Nepal, has already been constructed. The first petroleum pipeline, extending from India's Motihari to Amlekhganj in Parsa is being jointly constructed by Indian and Nepalese Governments. The pipeline is under construction as a joint investment project between India and Nepal with an investment of 3.2 Billion rupees by the Indian Government and 1.2 Billion rupees by the Nepalese Government. The Nepal and Indian Government had signed the agreement over the construction of the pipeline on 24th of August, 2015 in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. The pipe being laid has the capacity of supplying 200,000 liters of fuel on an hourly basis which will have the fuel pumping facility in Motihari.