737 students dance with brooms to create world record

As many as 737 participants set a new world record by dancing with brooms in Surat. A school organised the event to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Clean India Mission and increase awareness among the children. Adjudicator from the Guinness Book of World Records, Swapnil Dangriker said the minimum requirement of number of participants was 250 for the record. The students succeeded with flying colours as over 737 dancers twisted and turned with brooms.