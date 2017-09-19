73% turnout recorded in Nepal's final phase of crucial local polls

Nepal on Monday saw a high turnout of nearly 73 percent in the final phase of the local level elections in a Madhesi-dominated province, close to the border with India, as the nation took a crucial step towards cementing democracy amid political turmoil. Madhesi, mostly of the Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new constitution, which they felt marginalized the Tarai community. There were 37,236 candidates in the fray. This phase would elect 6,627 representatives. Eight candidates have been elected unopposed. There is one metropolitan city, three sub-metropolis, 73 municipalities and 59 rural municipalities in the eight districts of the province in southern Nepal. As per the time limitation Nepal is progressing forward with the elections. It is scheduled to hold the election for the Province Council and National Assembly simultaneously in two phases in November and December.