All 73 sects of Muslims reside in India and not in any other Islamic country: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) council meeting in Kochi. In his address, Union Minister said, "Our political party (BJP) is not a party of a particular caste or religion, it is the party of all Indians residing in India. The ideology that our party believes in echoes the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the whole world is a family." He further added, "Our party is committed to the essence of Indian culture. It is this belief that all Muslim sects found across the world, all 73 of them, are found in India. They are not even found in any Islamic country, but they all coexist in India." He went on to say about Christians living in India.