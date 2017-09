Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrived in New York for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. Reportedly, Swaraj was received by Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin. Swaraj is expected to hold bilateral talks with various leaders attending the session. Later in the day, she will attend a trilateral meeting between India-Japan-USA.