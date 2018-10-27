72nd Infantry Day: Gen Bipin Rawat attends exhibition at India Gate

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat attended an exhibition held at India Gate to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the infantry in fighting the Pakistani raiders in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. In October 1947, Pakistani troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and wreaked plunder and violence in the state. On signing of Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947, Indian Army airlifted an Infantry Company of the Sikh Regiment into Srinagar on 27 October 1947 to combat the invaders. Earlier in the day, General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on the 72nd Infantry Day Celebrations at India Gate in New Delhi.