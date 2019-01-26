70th Republic Day: Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan keep the 'josh' high at Wagah Border

Republic Day celebrations were in full 'josh' at the Attari-Wagah Border. Border Security Force (BSF) was joined by the young guns of Bollywood for the high-octane ceremonious parade. Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam interacted with the large crowd gathered on this patriotic day. Vicky's now famous lines from his hit flick 'Uri', "how's the josh?" were responded by enthusiastic "high sir". Varun Dhawan's jam-packed performance attracted appreciation from the crowd. India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day, held every year on January 26.