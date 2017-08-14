70th Independence Day: Miniature artist pays impressive tribute to freedom fighters

A miniature artist from Coimbatore paid tribute to freedom fighters and National leaders in a spectacular way. He designed images of over 27 National leaders and freedom fighters on a custard apple. He also designed the image of India map and national flag on a watermelon and Brinjal. The artist designed images of leaders who fought for the freedom of India including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Speaking about his miniatures, the artist Raja said every year he used to do some miniature art during Independence Day. These fruits, he said, will be taken to schools to educate the students about patriotism.