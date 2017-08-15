70th I-Day: President Kovind, Chiefs of defence forces pay tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti

President Ramnath Kovind arrived at the India Gate and paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at the Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of 'Independence Day' on Tuesday. The President was accompanied by the Chiefs of three defence forces- Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal, B.S. Dhanoa, and Navy's Head Admiral Sunil Lanba. The nation is cherishing the spirit of independence today. A number of cultural and patriotic programmes are being held across the nation to mark the occasion.