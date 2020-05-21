70 Global and Indian Animation Companies Offer Jobs to 522 Animation and Gaming Students of Chandigarh University Over a Period of Five Years

'Indian Animation and Gaming professionals are in great demand,' says Chancellor, Chandigarh University CHANDIGARH, India, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Placements for the students of Department of Animation and Gaming are scaling new heights with each batch passing out year-after-year. More than 500 students have been able to secure placements in top Global and Indian Animation and Graphic Designing Companies over the period of five years. This was announced by Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr. R.S. Bawa. While giving details about the placements of Animation and Gaming Department, Dr. Bawa said, 'More than 70 companies have recruited our 522 Animation and Gaming students from Chandigarh University over the period of five years and the placement trends shows 20% increase in number of placements every year.' 'Film Production Companies, Ad Agencies and Media Companies lead the consortium of multinationals which are big-time recruiters of our young and budding Animation and Gaming professionals,' added Dr. Bawa. He further added, 'World's largest independent integrated media services company, Prime Focus Limited, has been the largest recruiter over the years and till date, has offered placements to 102 students in different capacities while the other top recruiters included world's leading Visual Effects and Animation studio, DNEG and global Animation and Multimedia company, Digitoonz Media, who have jointly offered placements to 30 students.' While talking about the work-profiles offered to the Animation and Gaming students in the Industry, the Vice-Chancellor said, 'About 101 students are working as Graphic Designers, 55 students as 3D Animation Artists, 29 as 2D Animation Artists, 33 as Roto Artists, 20 as Motion Graphic Artists, 15 as VFX Artists, 20 as Web Designers and 10 as Rigging & Lighting Professionals respectively.' 'Indian animation and gaming professionals are in great demand all over the world which can be ascertained from the fact that India currently ranks 2nd in the Global Animation and Gaming Industry,' said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. He further added, 'According to a report, India has a market share of 26% in the Global Animation Market and there are about 2,500 Animation and Graphic studios in the country catering to the global demand which shows that Animation and Gaming professionals in India have plethora of job opportunities and have a bright future ahead.' About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171478/Chandigarh_University_Placed_Students.jpg PWR PWR