7-year-old girl wins 'Doodle for Google' 2019 competition in India

A 7-year-old class 2 student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 'Doodle for Google' competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'walking trees' in the future. The competition received submissions from over 1 lakh children from classes 1-10. Speaking to ANI, winner Divyanshi Singhal said, "When I went to my grandmother's home during summer vacation, I saw that the trees were being cut down. I felt bad and thought that if trees could walk, they could escape being cut."