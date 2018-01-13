7-member delegation of Bar Council to meet SC judges

A delegation of seven members of Bar Council will meet the Supreme Court judges to discuss the issues of differences between four Supreme Court Judges and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday, said Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of Bar Council of India on Saturday. He appealed the political parties and the citizens of the country to refrain from commenting on this issue. The step taken by the four Supreme Court judges have damaged the sentiments of justice system of the country, he added.