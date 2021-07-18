7 Killed, Several Feared Trapped as Wall Collapses Due to Landslide After Overnight Rains in Mumbai

Seven people were killed and several others feared trapped under debris after a wall collapsed on shanties in Chembur, Mumbai on Sunday due to a landslide that took place following overnight rainfall.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the Bharat Nagar area where a number of shanties were reduced to rubble and a rescue operation is underway.

Six bodies were pulled out by the local BMC workers and fire brigade personnel and the NDRF has so far recovered one. Close to eight people are still feared to be trapped.

Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said.

Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall, as per the IMD. The bulletin issued at 3 am said IMD recorded 213 mm rainfall at Santacruz, 197.5 mm at Bandra and 174 mm at Colaba in the city.

