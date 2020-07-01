7 killed in rain, landslides in Assam, taking toll to 33; rainfall in some parts of North India

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Seven people were killed in floods and landslides across Assam, raising the death toll to 33, while hot and humid conditions prevailed in parts of northern India where rainfall was recorded in some regions. High humidity and heat troubled the residents of Delhi in the absence of rain on Wednesday.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh bout of rain is expected on the weekend.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Most places recorded their maximum temperatures between 38 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 57 and 84 per cent.

Though the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for Delhi, rains have remained subdued since the wind system reached the national capital on June 25.

Seven more people were killed in floods and landslides across Assam, taking the death toll in natural calamities to 33 and nearly 15 lakh people in 21 of the 33 districts were affected by the deluge, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the report.

Three people lost their lives in Barpeta district, while one person each died in Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari and Cachar districts, it said. Haryana and Punjab witnessed a hot and humid Wednesday as mercury settled two-three notches above normal limits in the day. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

In Haryana, the maximum temperature in Hisar was 40.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Ambala 37.7 degrees Celsius and Karnal 37 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a high of 39 degrees, Ludhiana 38.1 degrees and Patiala 37.7 degrees Celsius. In Uttar Pradesh, the state capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, rainfall was recorded in Allahabad (17.2 mm), Ballia (4 mm), Gorakhpur (3.2 mm) and Varanasi (0.6 mm).

Agra was the hottest city in the state with mercury touching 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi at 39.9 degrees Celsius, while each Aligarh and Etawah recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, heat wave prevailed in some places despite monsoon having entered the state last week.

Bikaner was recorded as the hottest place in the state at 44.8 degrees followed by 44.1 degrees in Jaisalmer, 43.4 degrees in Barmer, 43 degrees in Churu, 42.9 degrees in Ganganagar, 40.3 degrees in Jodhpur and 41 degree Celsius in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, there was light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the state in the last 24 hours. The maximum rainfall was recorded in Bijolia of Bhilwara at 63 mm. Apart from this, Jhalawar, Kota, Karauli, Baran, Chittorgarh, Alwar and Jodhpur districts received rain at many places.

As per the MeT Department, rainfall is likely on Thursday in parts of East Rajasthan including Alwar, Bundi, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dholpur and Jaipur, while a heat wave is likely to continue in Bikaner, Churu, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur in western Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the month of June ended with 'excess' rainfall, forecasting a good precipitation in July. According to the IMD data, the overall rainfall in June was 118 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is considered 'excess' rainfall.

It was also the wettest June in the last 12 years, the IMD said.

Assam has witnessed floods, while Bihar has also received excess rainfall.

However, the rainfall over this region will reduce over the next 5-10 days, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

The IMD has predicted 103 per cent rainfall of the LPA for July.

'July is expected to have good rainfall,' Mohapatra said. He added that there are two cyclonic circulations, one near the Gujarat coast and other over east-central India, which will bring good rains over central and southern India over the next 5-10 days, Mohapatra added. PTI AAR AAR