7 Indian karate players to compete at US Open

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Seven karate players from Gurugram are all set to represent India in the US Open Karate Championships in Las Vegas from March 30 to 31.

The team is led by Sensei Yashpal Singh Kalsi, one of India's best known martial artists. He won the gold medal in the US Open in 2016 and won two bronze medals there in 2017.

This year the members of the Indian contingent -- Anamika Singh Kalsi, Ishita Aggarwal, Ayushi, Amit Danda, Aniket Gupta and Karan -- have been preparing hard under his leadership.

"We are confident that the team will make India proud on the global stage. Our players are well prepared with scientifically designed training, all team members are set to win medals for the country," Kalsi said in a release.

The Karate Association of India (KAI) has selected the team to represent the country at the event.

The team will also train under the best trainers in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

