7-Feet-Tall Teenage Girl Playing Basketball in Viral Video Takes Internet by Storm

Basketball is one of the most well-known sports in the world and needs a lot of talent. One of the major requirements for becoming a great basketball player is height and a 14-year-old girl named Zhang Ziyu seems to have that part down. A clip of her match has gone viral where her height and talent are showcased in the limelight. She stands at an astonishing 7 foot 4 inches, being much taller than most of the players around her.

7’4” Zhang Ziyu is 14 YEARS OLD She put up 42 PTS, 25 REB, & 6 BLK to win China Nationals (via @globaltimesnews) pic.twitter.com/teAAfx2F8v — Overtime (@overtime) July 15, 2021

According to Times Now News, the teenagers garnering a lot of praise online for her outstanding basketball abilities. She contributed 42 points to her team’s victory in the country’s U-15 championship. Her entire point total includes 25 rebounds and six shots blocked. The tournament was held at Jingzhou, Hubei Province, China.

The video was first uploaded on Weibo, China’s counterpart of Twitter. Several basketball-related Twitter accounts posted the video on their platforms. She appears to be a vital member of her squad.

Ziyu has also been compared to Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming. Surprisingly, they both stand at the same height! Ziyu is from the eastern Chinese province of Shandong. Her parents are both renowned basketball players, thus, the game runs in her blood. Her father is 6’9″ tall, while her mother is 6’4″.

Returning to the above-mentioned video, she has become an overnight phenomenon. It has 1.2 million views on Twitter and is still growing. Netizens were astounded not only by her height but also by her abilities. “What are these kids eating these days?” wondered one user. However, others have mentioned the ‘disadvantages’ of her going pro and playing professionally.

7’4 14 years old? wtf are these kids eating these days — #6 (@Lebronfanx4) July 15, 2021

I’m more concerned about her health, that tall at that age not to mention considering she’s playing basketball I truly hope her heart is monitored. — Sammy Jankis (@TheRealSentenza) July 15, 2021

Many also are concerned for her health, as she is only 14 and has already reached this staggering height.

