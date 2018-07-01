7 arrested in connection with illegal Pangolin trading

Seven persons were arrested in connection with illegal trading of endangered species of pangolin in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur. A Pangolin was also rescued followed by their arrest. Pangolins are considered as most trafficked mammal species globally. "They were trying to sell 14-kg Pangolin for personal use in Rs 10 lakh". They are targeted mainly for their unique scales and meat. A study has found that around 6000 Pangolins were seized from illegal trade 2009 and 2017 in India.