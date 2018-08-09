6th International Sporting Expo starts in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) In a move to bring together leading manufacturers, dealers, and buyers of sports products from across the world, Indian Exhibition Services in collaboration with Indian Trade Fair Academy on Thursday started the 6th Edition of India International Sporting Goods Show 2018 at Pragati Maidan here.

Catering to the needs of everyone involved in the business, the three-day exhibition will offer a wide range of products and services pertaining to indoor and outdoor sports.

Swadesh Kumar, CEO, India Exhibition Services, said: "The focus of 6th International Sports India expo is to introduce more advanced technology for manufacturing sports goods and infrastructure in India, aligning with the government's Make in India policy."

"We also support the government's vision to promote sports, health, and fitness and aim to reach all sports lovers/fanatics who either play professionally or for recreation," he added.

Besides the exhibition, the highlights of the expo will be Sports India Forum Meet, Sports India Conference, Sports India Dealer Meet, Sports India Awards, Sports Rehab (Sports Seminar), Sports India Fashion Show.

