6th International Sporting Expo concludes in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Organised under the aegis of India 'Exhibition Services' and 'India Trade Fair Academy', the 6th edition of 'India International Sporting Goods Show concluded here on Saturday.

The three-day expo, intended to bring the leading sportswear manufacturers, buyers, and dealers under one roof, managed to gain a footfall of 12000.

Overwhelmed with the phenomenal response, India Exhibition Services CEO Swadesh Kumar said: "We recognised the potential that our sports industry holds at the National as well as International level, and hence decided to take it a step ahead."

"Besides sports professionals and sports fanatics, the expo proved to be a great platform for everyone involved in the business to exchange ideas, learn new things, buy a variety of products at best prices and a lot more," he added.

Concurrent event like Sports India Forum Meet, Sports India Conference, Sports India Dealer Meet, Sports Rehab (Sports Seminar) and Sports India Fashion Show managed to attract the audience but the highlight of the event was PEFI awards.

The awards were given to felicitate all those Physical Education teachers who have contributed to developing the sports in India, in association with Physical Education Foundation Of India.

--IANS

kk/vm