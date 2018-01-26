69th Republic Day: Tableaus display India's cultural richness on Rajpath

Tableaus showcasing cultures of different states, various ministries and paramilitary forces passed through the iconic Rajpath as hundreds looked on during the 2018 Republic Day celebrations. Besides displaying cultural and ethnic diversity of the nation, colourful tableaus portrayed messages of social welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, visiting leaders of 10 ASEAN nations and other political personalities witnessed the national-level celebrations. People are cherishing the spirit of 'Republic of India' on 69th Republic Day today.