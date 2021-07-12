



68 killed in lightning strikes; PM Modi announces ex-gratia assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced ex-gratia assistance for the families of those who were killed in lightning strikes across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during heavy rains on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh reported the most number of casualties at 41 while the death toll in Rajasthan stood at 20. Several others suffered injuries. Here are more details on this.

In a series of tweets posted this morning, the Prime Minister's Office said Rs. 2 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the families of those injured. These funds will be drawn from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning," PM Modi was quoted as saying.

Incidents: Dozens, including selfie-takers, died due to lightning yesterday

In Uttar Pradesh, 41 people died due to lighting strikes on Sunday, reported India Today. Most of the casualties (14) were reported from the Prayagraj district. Twenty people were killed in Rajasthan, including 11 who were taking selfies near a watchtower at the 12th-century Amber Fort in state capital Jaipur. Lighting incidents also claimed seven lives in several districts of Madhya Pradesh yesterday.

Police said 29 people were rescued from the Amber Fort area and taken to the hospital on Sunday. "With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amber Fort area," said Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava. The UP and Rajasthan governments have already announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the lightning victims.

Experts recommend that people find shelter indoors in case of lightning. It is advisable to suspend outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder. You should call emergency services if needed as it is safe to use mobile phones during lightning. Victims should be moved to a safer location as soon as possible.

