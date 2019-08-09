66th National Film Awards 2018 announced

The National Film Festival Awards which is India's most prominent award ceremony celebrating the best of Indian Cinema was announced. National Film awards turn 66. Every year, the awards are announced in April and the ceremony is held on May. But this year, the awards were postponed in the wake of the general elections. The jury members of the NFA submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories. The winning list is being released by the Information and Broadcasting, Along with 'Andhadhun' many movies like 'URI' brags the National Film Awards.