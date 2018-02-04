66 Percent Tripura residents can't afford'cycle' post 25 years of CPI(M) governance: Rajnath Singh

While addressing a public rally in Tripura's Agartala, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), saying 66 percent of people in the state, cannot afford a cycle even after 25 years of party rule. The Union Minister, who is on a two-day-long tour of the poll-bound state, cited example of BJP ruled states and talked about developmental activities which have taken place there. "If one compares present situation in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and MP to what it was 15 years back, they'll know how development is done, they'll know what the art of development is. After 25 years of CPI(M) governance, 66 percent of the people here cannot even afford a cycle," Singh said.