650 km-long Himalayan mountain biking rally kicks off

The cyclists from Portugal, Spain, the United States and Australia began a 650 km-long arduous rally in Shimla. The nine-day 13th Himalayan Mountain Biking (MTB) cycle rally was flagged off. The riders will cover various districts in the hilly state with an elevation gain of 16,500 metres. Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), 92 participants from 17 different nations, including 78 men and 14 women, are taking part in the rally. The rally, which is touted to be one of the toughest around the world, will conclude on October 7 in Dharamsala, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama.