61 players to join national women's hockey camp in Bengaluru

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Hockey India (HI) on Saturday named 61 women players for the Senior Women National Camp, commencing on Sunday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre, Bengaluru.

"The 61-member group, which features all the 18 members who played at the XXI Commonwealth Games, was picked on basis their recent performance that includes the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship. This group will be further pruned down to 48 players on May 2," HI said in a statement.

The Indian women's team finished fourth at the Gold Coast CWG, losing the bronze medal match to England.

"We will sit down, discuss among ourselves to make a comprehensive road map on the basis of the CWG performance and ensure that the team does not repeat the mistakes we made in CWG at the Women's World Cup or the Asian Games," chief coach Harendra Singh said in the statement.

"We will also work on our strengths to improve ahead of our next tournament which is the Asian Champions Trophy," he added.

National Campers List:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati, Sonal Minz, Renu Bala, Jaspreet Kaur, Chanchal

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Neelu Dadiya, Gurjit Kaur, Gagandeep, Mahima Choudhary, Kanika Raj, SP Kruthika, Gurleen Grewal, Nisha, Sonika, Manmeet Kaur

Midfielders: Deepika, Monika, Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Karishma Yadav, Manpreet Kaur, Jyoti, Mariana Kujur, K. Vijayalakshmi, Bhavana Khade, Kaveramma Almengada, Raju Ranwa, Shyama Tidgam, Lalhlunmawii, Puja Yadav, Shalu Mann, Maitri Ramwala, Anuja Singh, Anajali HR, Priya

Forwards: Rani Rampal, Poonam Rani, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Soundarya Yendela, KM Arya, Siddhi Singh, Preeti Dubey, Priyanka Wankhede, Rajwinder Kaur, Leelavathy Mallamada, Birajani Ekka

--IANS

