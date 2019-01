As the Kumbh Mela 2019 is progressing in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the state government is trying to provide every possible facility to devotees coming from all parts of India and even abroad. 600 luxury tents have been set up in the Indraprastham Tent city of Prayagraj to facilitate a better stay for the pilgrims. The luxury stay is divided into three categories - deluxe, super deluxe and villa.