600 F&B importers from 50 countries likely at Indusfood 2019: Ministry

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Around 600 food and beverage (F&B) importers from about 50 countries are likely to participate in Indusfood-II, touted as the world's food supermarket, in January 2019, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

"The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) is expecting around 600 global buyers from 50 countries and over 350 Indian exporters and producers to participate at this World Food Supermarket in Indusfood-II," the Ministry said in a statement.

The second edition of Indusfood will be held on January 14-15, 2019 in Greater Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR). Indusfood-I, held in early 2018, saw importers from 43 countries generating an estimated business of $650 million, it said.

Following a recent meeting between TPCI Director Ashok Sethi and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (IBCCI) President Abdul Matlub Ahmad in Dhaka, IBCCI has confirmed its participation with a strong contingent at the F&B trade fair.

"Bangladesh is already doing business with North Eastern states of India and in Indusfood-II, their contingent will be looking forward to meeting new exporters from the North East region, including the horticulture departments of these states," it said.

Some of the key products that Bangladesh is likely to source from India are fruits, spices, confectionary, agri produce, dry fruits and mustered and soya oil.

"TPCI is working to attract maximum buyers from the SAARC countries to source their food and beverage-related requirements from India," the Commerce Ministry said.

Some big buyers, including supermarket chains, from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries including Iran and Russian Commonwealth countries (or CIS) have already pledged their presence in Indusfood-II, the statement added.

"(At Indusfood-I,) international buyers and Indian sellers from 12 categories of F&B industry experienced a unique opportunity of a B2B dialogue and insight into the large basket of brands, private labels and bulk purchase of raw items that India could offer to the world," the Ministry said.

