60 Cr voters' participation in India's General Elections biggest incident in democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 02 arrived at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community event at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok. While addressing the gathering, he said that in this year's general elections in India, 60 crore voters cast their votes; this is the biggest incident in the democracy across the world. Every Indian should be proud of it. "In the General Elections this year, for the first time in history the highest number of voters - 60 crore voters, cast their votes. This is the biggest incident in the democracy across the world. Every Indian should be proud of it," said Modi.