6-Yr-Old to Singers Protest in Farmer Solidarity Across India

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, farmers across the country participated in a tractor rally against the contentious farm laws. The Delhi Police had enforced stringent security measures, and the farmers were reportedly subjected to tear gas and lathi charge near the borders.

The Quint spoke to people in Delhi, Haryana, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Trichy who were part of the nationwide protests. Here's a snapshot of who they are and why they are protesting.

Punjabi Singer Kanwar Garewal

Punjabi singer Kanwar Garewal at Indraprastha, Delhi

Punjabi singer Kanwar Garewal was spotted lending his voice to the farmers protest at Indraprastha, Delhi. He along with Harf Cheema and Galav Waraich had come out with the song ‘Jittuga Punjab’ (Punjab will win) recently that has clocked more than 1,86,000 views within 12 hours of posting it.



He has become a prominent personality during this movement and has sung about Punjab’s history, the farmers’ movement and other social issues at different borders around Delhi, that has made him a household name in Punjab and Haryana.

‘Dependant on Farmers’: Father, Son, Uncle

6-year-old Yajas

Six-year-old Yajas from Haryana’s Shahbad came to the protest with his father and maternal uncle.

Perched on his father’s shoulder, he watched the farmers echo their dissent towards the contentious farm laws.

"“I support farmers. Wo hume roti dete hain (They make the food we eat.).”" - Yajas

His father who runs a poultry business said, “Our business and everything depends on farmers. That's why we are here to show our support.”

Biking From Punjab

16-year-old Baljot Singh (right) came from Nawshahr, Punjab to Delhi on Sunday.

16-year-old Baljot Singh came all the way from Nawshahr, Punjab to Delhi on Sunday. He set out on a bike with his friend, along with four other family members.



“I have come here to demand the roll back of these black laws,” he said.

Pranjal Tomar -- From Sonipat to Delhi

21-year-old Pranjal Tomar traveled from Sonipat to New Delhi.

21-year-old Pranjal Tomar jogged with his younger friends from Sonipat to New Delhi.

“While our fathers rode on tractors, we youngsters decided to jog our way here. These rallies are very important and even if the Delhi police stops us, we will continue to protest until our demands are met. Farmers in Delhi are our brothers and we are here to stand for the farmers who are the soul of this country,” he said.



Tomar is training and hopes to serve in the Indian army someday.



“This is hurting me. I am participating in this rally for the future of our generation,” he said.

Pulav for All by Kumbar

Kumbar, alongwith several others of the Karnataka Sexual Minorities Forum cooked food for the protesting farmers.

Mallu Kumbar of Bengaluru is tired of the minorities suffering in the country and blames the centre for the situation.



“The minorities have suffered under this government. It is important that we come in support our of farmers when they are suffering,” he said.



Kumbar, along with several others of the Karnataka Sexual Minorities Forum cooked pulav for the protesting farmers.

Armed With Farming Tools

Armed with motors, sickles, cauliflowers and banana leaves, farmers stood in solidarity with the protests in Delhi.

Not getting permission from the police to stage a tractor protest in Coimbatore did not stop 55-year-old Palanisamy and other farmers in the city.



Armed with motors, sickles, cauliflowers and banana leaves, they stood in solidarity with the farmers protesting in New Delhi.



“We are disappointed to see the central government has not factored in the welfare of the farmers. We wish Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami hears our protest and speaks up for us,” he said.

‘Doing my Part’

Thousands of farmers from various parts of Karnataka reached Bengaluru by tractors and other vehicles and participated in the ‘Jana Ganarajyotsava Parade’. Lucky Singh from Punjab, working in Bengaluru, was however there for a different reason.

"“I volunteered for the farmer protest called by the Kisan Ekta Morcha, and my job here is to clean the streets after the protests. I’m doing my part.”" - Lucky Singh

‘These Laws Affect all Farmers’

Tractor owner Manju is furious with the centre’s farm laws.

35-year-old Manju is a tractor driver who is furious with the indifferent attitude shown by the centre and Delhi police towards the protesting farmers.

"“Farmers in New Delhi have died in these protests. If we do not come out to show our support for them, then how can we call ourselves farmers? These laws affect us too.”" - Manju

Manju, along with several farmers left from Chikkaballapur to participate in the protest in Bengaluru but were stopped by the police. After much persuasion, they made their way to the state capital.

‘Will Police Beat Us Up?’

52-year-old Sensar Pal walked from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, about 60kms from the national capital.

52-year-old Sensar Pal walked from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

He was among the many who witnessed the violence that marred the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday as protesters clashed with police at multiple places in Indraprastha, Income Tax office in Delhi and entered the iconic Red Fort.

Police had insisted that protesting farmers not deviate from the pre-decided routes and maintain peace and calm. When a few protesters broke barricades to force their way into the city, police personnel resorted to lathicharge and tear gas.

"“I reached Delhi today. We don’t know when we will go back... Will the police beat us up?”" - Sensar Pal

‘Not Associated with Any Political Party, Here for Farmers’ Unity’

80-year-old BR Basavarajappa at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

80-year-old BR Basavarajappa who came to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning doesn’t belong to any political party or organisation. He wanted to show his support to the farmers in the country.



“I'm 80 years ago. I came with 10 others from Chikkamagaluru. I'm not associated with any political party, I'm here for the unity of the farmers. I have a train to return tomorrow morning, Since we have don't place to sleep, we plan to sleep on the streets today,” he said.

