After 6 years in Pakistan jail, Hamid Ansari returns to India

Indian national Hamid Nehal Ansari, who was arrested six years back after he illegally went to Pakistan to meet a woman he had befriended on social media, returned to India. Hamid returned home on Tuesday after serving a prison term of three years in a Pakistani jail. It was an emotional reunion for the Ansari family. His parents and relatives wept and hugged, as their son crossed the border and returned home safely. Hamid's mother in an earlier interview had called the news of his return, "a victory of humanity." Hamid was slapped a three-year jail term by a military court in December 2015 under charges of espionage and involvement in anti-state activities. He had according to reports entered Pakistan without a visa. A former teacher at Mumbai Management College went to Pakistan in 2012, where he was arrested in November in Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.