6 MoUs signed between India, Comoros during VP Naidu's visit

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Comoros President Azali Assoumani's palace. Delegation level talks were held between the two countries. 6 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two nations in presence of VP Venkaiah Naidu and Comoros President Azali Assoumani. India and Comoros have signed six crucial agreements on defence cooperation and important agreements on health and culture. The two nations also decided to exempt each other from Visa for diplomatic and official passport holders for short visits. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is on a five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.