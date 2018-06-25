6 MoUs signed between India, Saudi Aramco

Six Memorandum of Understandings ( MoUs) were signed between India and Saudi Aramco in New Delhi on Monday. The MoUs were signed to jointly invest in Ratnagiri Refinery cum petrochemical project in Maharashtra. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and CEO of Saudi Aramco were also present on the occasion. The signing of MoUs comes after Minister Pradhan's UAE visit last month.