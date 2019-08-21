6 MoUs exchanged between India, Zambia in Delhi

India and Zambia exchanged six Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) in presence of PM Modi and Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on August 21. While speaking during the ceremony, PM Modi said, "The relations of India and Zambia are older than the independence of Zambia. It is a significant friend and trustworthy partner of India. We believe in the same democratic values and the joint ambitions for development connect the two countries." President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on a three-day visit to India.