6 ministers dropped from Manipur cabinet, Biren Singh inducts 5 new faces including ex-Congress MLAs

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 24 (ANI): Amidst protest from some fellow BJP MLAs, a major reshuffle in Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led coalition government took place on Thursday by dropping 6 cabinet ministers and inducting 5 new MLAs including 2 ex-MLAs who had resigned from the Congress party.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by National BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda and BJP North East General Secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal.

The two ex- MLAs inducted as minister today are Okram Henry Singh and Oinam Lhukhoi Singh. Both were Congress MLAs who had resigned from the state Assembly and joined the BJP in August this year.

The other three inducted as Minister in the government are MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Vungzagin Valte. All three are from the BJP.

One more cabinet seat is still yet to be filled as 6 cabinet ministers have been removed from the government. Those removed from the Ministry are Education Minister Th. Radeshyam, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Agriculture Minister V. Hangkhalian, Health Minister L Jayentakumar, PHED Minister Kaishii and CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers took place at Raj Bhavan today. Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Yumnam Khemchand and many other Ministers including those from the NPP and the NPF along with 10 BJP MLAs abstained from the ceremony.

None of the opposition members also attended the swearing-in ceremony. Power Minister Bishwajit was also not attended in the ceremony as he has been under home quarantine. (ANI)

