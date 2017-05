As many as six Tamil fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan forces on Tuesday for trespassing international waters.

The Indian fishing boat IN 09 MO 3746 was captured by Sri Lankan forces around 7pm on May 23. All six fishermen hail from Rameswaram.

This is second such incident in a month and close after PM Modi's Sri Lankan visit.

More details awaited.

