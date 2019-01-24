6 incidents of lapses quoted out of 1,76,000 polling booths in recent assembly elections: CEC Sunil Arora

The Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora said that in the recent assembly elections in five states, only six incidents of lapses related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were quoted in 1,76,000 polling booths. "I am not defending those incidents, but disciplinary action was taken immediately", said CEC Arora. "VVPATs are here to stay and recent incidents like these are like trail by learning and learning is now over", he added. The manufacturing of EVMs is overseen by some of the foremost scientists in India.