6 Feb ‘Chakka Jam’ Everywhere Outside Delhi for 3 Hours: Tikait

Speaking about the ‘chakka jam’ planned by farmers on Saturday, 6 February, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday, said that it would be held everywhere outside Delhi for a period of three hours.

“The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water,” he added, according to ANI, adding that the reason for the chakka jam would be to tell people what the government is doing with the farmers.

Further, speaking about the international attention received by the farmers’ protests in recent days, with global celebrities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeting ther support to the agitation, Tikait said, “There is no harm in Hollywood artistes supporting farmers' movement, I don't know them personally, but they are supporting without any expectation.”

He also said that if the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has thanked them for their support, the Kisan Union would do the same.

After scores of international personalities voiced their support in favour of the farmers’ movement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday, 3 February said that it is a matter of pride for the movement. SKM also said that it’s unfortunate that the Centre failed to understand the pain of the protesting farmers.

"“Samyukta Kisan Morcha acknowledges the support of international personalities towards the ongoing farmers’ movement in India. On the one hand, it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, while on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists.”" - SKM statement

BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had announced at a press conference on Monday that farmers will hold a countrywide agitation on 6 February and would block roads between 12 pm and 3 pm. National and state highways will be blocked from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday, Yogendra Yadav reportedly said, according to ANI.

This fresh announcement came after the tractor rally on 26 January, during which violence ensued, in the light of which the march to the Parliament on Monday, Budget Day was cancelled.

(With inputs from ANI.)

