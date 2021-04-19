6-Day Lockdown in Delhi From Tonight: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the national capital will go under a six-day lockdown beginning on the night of Monday, 19 April, till Monday, 26 April, morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press briefing. Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 fresh COVID-19 cases and a test positivity rate of nearly 30 percent.

However, during the week-long lockdown, essential services, such as those related to food and medicine/health, will continue.

As Delhi enters this lockdown, what’s allowed and what’s not?

Who will be exempted from restrictions?

Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials and diplomats can move without restrictions on production of a valid ID proof.

Students appearing for examinations will be allowed to travel on production of valid ID card.

People going for COVID-19 test or vaccination will be allowed on production of valid ID card.

People coming or going to airports, railway stations or bus depots will be allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Pregnant women and patients going to avail of medical services with attendant will be allowed to travel on production of valid ID card, doctor’s prescription or medical papers.

What establishments and public spaces will be closed?

All private offices/establishments other than the ones in the exemption list.

All restaurant and bars will be closed.

Shopping centres, malls, weekly markets will be closed.

Educational and coaching institutes will be closed.

Cinema, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls will be closed

Amusement, entertainment and water parks will be closed.

All public parks, gardens will be closed.

Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours will be closed.

What about movement of commercial vehicles?

Movement of people related to commercial and private offices providing only the following services and commodities will be allowed:

Food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, and newspaper.

Will home-delivery be operational?

Yes, home delivery and takeaway services of restaurants will be allowed. Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, through e-commerce will be allowed.

Will petrol and CNG pumps be operational?

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets shall remain open.

Will public transport services be operational?

Public transport, such as bus and Metro, will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity. No passenger will be allowed to stand. Autorickshaws and cabs will be allowed to take up to two passengers only.

Will there be any restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement?

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movement.

Will gyms and swimming pools be open?

No, all sports complexes, gyms, spas will be closed. Swimming pools ( except those used for training by athletes for national and international events) will also be closed.

Will religious places remain open?

Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed.

Will there be any restriction on weddings and funerals?

Weddings can host only 50 people where only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

