    6 BSF personnel injured in Rajasthan as mortar firing misses target; 2 critical

    Sriparna Ghosh
    BSF jawaans being treated

    In an unfortunate incident, at least six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured during the accidental mortar blast at Kishangarh field firing range in Jaisalmer on Tuesday morning, May 30.

    Sukma: Know more about 25 jawans who lost their lives in the deadly attack

    More from IBTimes India: Accidentally on purpose? Now, Kerala BJP leader Surendran uses WRONG photo to slam beef festivals

    The incident took place at about 8:30 am when a 51mm mortar missed its target at the forces' firing range along the Kishangarh town, near the Indo-Pak border when the troops were participating in a firing exercise.

    The injured were taken to taken to Ramgarh for medical aid, while two of the critically injured were airlifted to Jodhpur.

    #Jaisalmer, in the field firing range at #Kishangarh #mortar #bomb blasted .9#BSF jawan injured 2 critical @News18India pic.twitter.com/3qUa51RpVS

    — Bhawani singh (@BhawaniSinghIBN) May 30, 2017

    More from IBTimes India: Lenovo Moto E4 specifications, price, release date revealed: Everything you need to know about Moto E3 Power's heir

    This is the third such incident this year. On March 24, six BSF personnel were injured in a similar mortar shell blast during firing practice in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. The troops were in a practice session for firing mortars when the 51mm mortar fell short of its desired target and injured the men.

    On March 17, a similar incident had injured four more BSF personnel in the same firing range of Jaisalmer where the unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday.

    Related Articles