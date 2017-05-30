6 BSF personnel injured in Rajasthan as mortar firing misses target; 2 critical

In an unfortunate incident, at least six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured during the accidental mortar blast at Kishangarh field firing range in Jaisalmer on Tuesday morning, May 30.

The incident took place at about 8:30 am when a 51mm mortar missed its target at the forces' firing range along the Kishangarh town, near the Indo-Pak border when the troops were participating in a firing exercise.

The injured were taken to taken to Ramgarh for medical aid, while two of the critically injured were airlifted to Jodhpur.

This is the third such incident this year. On March 24, six BSF personnel were injured in a similar mortar shell blast during firing practice in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. The troops were in a practice session for firing mortars when the 51mm mortar fell short of its desired target and injured the men.

On March 17, a similar incident had injured four more BSF personnel in the same firing range of Jaisalmer where the unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday.

