Dushanbe, June 16: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 7 am. Meanwhile, strong tremors were also felt in Kashmir valley at around 7:03 am.

