6,617 Offers for Batch 2020 Students by 691 Multinationals During Campus Placements at Chandigarh University

CHANDIGARH, India, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students of Chandigarh University have bucked the fears of an economic slowdown as the university has registered record number of recruitments by top notch multinationals during the campus placements for the batch 2020. More than 6,617 offers have been made during the campus placements for Engineering, MBA, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Biotechnology, Media and students of other programs. This was informed by Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr. R.S. Bawa during a media interaction. 'Some of multinationals which participated in the recruitments for batch 2020 students included Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Nutanix, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, Wipro, Walmart, Deloitte and others. There were about 106 multinationals this year which are common recruiters for fresh talent at IITs, NITs and Chandigarh University,' added Dr. Bawa.

'There has been a quantum jump in number of offers made by Fortune 500 Companies and Top 100 Companies of India in the first phase of campus placements for batch 2020 in comparison to last year,' said Dr. Bawa. More than 1500 students have bagged multiple offers till date and the highest package offered during ongoing campus placements for batch 2020 has touched Rs. 35 LPA which has been offered to Computer Science Engineering and IT Engineering students, while the highest package for Automobile & Mechanical Engineering students has been 21 LPA and that for Civil, Electronics & Electrical branch students has been 20 LPA each.

'Companies like Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro and Mindtree have made the highest number of offers made by the respective multinationals across North India,' added Dr. Bawa. Chandigarh University has been able to maintain good perception as the top-notch companies keep recruiting fresh talent year after year. There were 6 MNCs that have offered pay-packages of more than 25 LPA, 12 Multinationals offering package more than 15 LPA, 26 Companies offering package more than 10 LPA and about 154 multinationals offering package more than 5 LPA and the number continues to grow each year.

Giving details about the stream-wise companies which visited Chandigarh University for campus recruitments of 2020 batch, Dr. Bawa said, 'There were 350 multinationals for the placements of engineering students while 180 companies recruited MBA students of different specializations.' The average package for Engineering touched Rs. 7.5 LPA while for MBA it scaled to Rs. 7.1 LPA.

'Students passing-out from Chandigarh University will have no dearth of job opportunities as the university continues to engage with corporate sector to update the course curriculum as per the Industry expectations and offer new age programs in the emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Business Analytics, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and others,' said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

Some of the Fortune 500 Companies as recruiters for Batch 2020 Amazon - World Rank 5th Microsoft - World Rank 26th American Express - World Rank 72nd DELL - World Rank 34th Goldman Sach- World Rank 62nd IBM- World Rank 38th Bank of America - World Rank 25th Fortune 500 Companies India as recruiters for Batch 2020 Godrej - 143rd India Rank TCS- 8th India Rank Wipro - 28th India Rank United Breweries - 228th India Rank Shriram Transport- 98th India Rank Tech Mahindra - 47th India Rank Kotak Mahindra Bank - 38th India Rank About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191444/Chandigarh_University__Placed_Students_2020.jpg PWR PWR