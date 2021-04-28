After 6.4 magnitude jolt, six earthquakes hit Assam's Sonitpur today

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], April 29 (ANI): After the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale on Wednesday, Assam's Sonitpur was struck by six tremors on Thursday.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology. This is the sixth earthquake that occurred in Sonitpur on Thursday after 12.00 am.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 2:38 am. The epicentre of the quake was 38 kilometres West-Northwest of Tezpur at a depth of 11 kilometres.

Earlier today, earthquakes of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 4.6, 2.7, and 2.3 on the Richter Scale had hit Sonitpur at 12.24 am, 1.10 am, 1.20 am, 1.41 am and 1.52 am respectively.

Prior to that on Wednesday, around 10 earthquakes had hit the Sonitpur throughout the day. The most severe among them was an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale that struck Sonitpur on Wednesday morning.

According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

"The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data (NCS catalogue) reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes and the most prominent events among those are the July 29, 1960, Assam earthquake of magnitude 6.0," said NCS in a release. (ANI)

