6,000 farmers get 'Kisan Rin Mochan Yojana' certificate

As many as 6,000 farmers on Friday received certificates of 'Kisan Rin Mochan Yojana' from Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cane Development and Sugar Mills Suresh Rana in Aligarh. Over 28,000 farmers have been selected under this programme, out of which 6,000 were awarded with their certificates yesterday. Addressing the gathering, Suresh Rana said farmers' income will be two-fold in near future. He added that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, India is moving ahead to be world leader in the 21st century. On the other hand, farmers looked excited to receive the certificates as a huge amount of their loan was waived off by the government. Kisan Rin Mochan Portal was launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath to waive off farmers loan and to relieve them of the burden.