5th Test: England 304/8 at lunch on Day 2 vs India

London, Sep 8 (IANS) A crucial 90-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad helped England reach 304/8 at lunch on the second day of the fifth and final rubber against India at the Oval here on Saturday.

Buttler and Broad were unbeaten on 63 and 36 runs respectively as India could manage to claim only the wicket of Adil Rashid (15) in the morning session of the day.

Resuming the day from 198/7, the hosts were able to add another 106 runs, thanks to the fighting knock from Buttler, well supported from the other end by Broad.

Earlier in the day, after the addition of just 16 runs to their overnight score, England received the first blow of the day as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja caught Rashid in front of the stumps.

Buttler was then joined by Broad and the duo denied the visiting bowlers any further success as they fought back to take England past the 300-run mark.

England: 304/8 (Alastair Cook 71, Jos Buttler 63 not out; Ishant Sharma 3/62) vs India at lunch on Day 2.

--IANS

kk/bg