5th ODI: Australia opt to bat vs India

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat against India in the fifth and final ODI of the rubber at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Wednesday.

The visitors Shaun Marsh misses out for Marcus Stoinis while Nathan Lyon has replaced Jason Behrendorff. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal has been replaced by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami replaces Lokesh Rahul.

The series is currently tied at 2-2.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(Captain), Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia : Aaron Finch(Captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(wicket-keeper), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.

--IANS

kk/in